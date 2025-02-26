Nassau County Police Department opens wellness center for first responders struggling with stress

Nassau County Police Sgt. Michelle Clifford-Marin said she hopes the department’s new wellness center will save officers’ lives after she lost her brother to suicide. Clifford-Marin, the commanding officer of the wellness center at Nassau County police headquarters in Mineola, said that she wants officers to have a place to seek help before it’s too late. "I just want to help anyone that is feeling troubled in any way," she said. "You know, it comes from the heart, because I lost my brother to suicide, and if we had resources like this, maybe it could have been prevented." Department and county officials opened the wellness center Wednesday after it was converted from an old police department museum. The wellness center is staffed by Clifford-Marin and two officers five days a week and is open to county employees and any officers from the county’s 18 village police departments and cities of Long Beach and Glen Cove. They are supported by the department’s wellness committee of about 20 members. Officers can also receive therapy from employee services, Clifford-Marin said. The wellness center offers a place for officers, assistant district attorneys and other first responders to discuss trauma they may see during the job, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "We’re always going to let people know there is help in there," Ryder said. "No matter how dark that tunnel gets, they are going to find light if you keep moving forward." The FBI's Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection reported 39 law enforcement suicides nationwide from 17 agencies in 2024, down from 41 reported suicides in 2023 and 50 deaths in 2022. Nassau County Police Officer Steven Clifford died in 2017 when he was 35. He served 12 years in law enforcement, starting with the NYPD before joining Nassau’s Third Precinct. Clifford-Marin said she didn’t know her brother was struggling. "We did not know, so it came as a shock to us," she said. "Everything in hindsight is 20/20, and everyone can look back and say, ‘I wish we would have recognized this sign or that sign.' But sometimes, when small changes happen, you don't really recognize that as an issue." Nassau joins other wellness centers at the NYPD and the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff’s office opened Long Island's first full-time wellness center in December 2022, staffed by four members and a therapy dog named Luna. Support staff is available at all times to sworn and civilian members to address mental health, personal issues and crisis emergencies. The sheriff’s wellness team has counseled 4,400 staff members and also offered referrals to outside providers, sheriff’s officials said. Suffolk County police also have an employee assistance program and a PBA peer team that includes a center of psychologists for officers in need of help. Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin said prioritizing mental health is important for police officers to get the right help without judgment. "So if you think about police officers and first responders, we see negativity on a daily basis. No one calls 911 for good news. After a while, it starts to change us," Shevlin said. "We need to talk to somebody, we need confidentiality, we need to be able to trust that we can get help. And it's not a sign of weakness, it's a sign of strength. And we need a path for rehabilitation and to better ourselves without being disciplined."

