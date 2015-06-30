Kristin Ubaghs of Baldwin arrested; tried to use forged prescription, Nassau police says

A Baldwin woman who Nassau police said tried to use a forged prescription at an Oceanside pharmacy earlier this month was arrested Monday evening.

Kristin Ubaghs, 31, of 671 Arlington Ave., presented a forged prescription form at Levins Pharmacy, 364 Long Beach Rd., on March 19, detectives with the Narcotics Vice Bureau said.

Police said Ubaghs was trying to buy oxycodone. Police did not say how investigators were tipped to the forged prescription.

Ubaghs was arrested at her home Monday and charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, police said. She was expected to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.