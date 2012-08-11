Long IslandNassau

Nassau steps up BWI patrols this weekend

A Nassau County Police boat on patrol in Reynolds Channel....

A Nassau County Police boat on patrol in Reynolds Channel. (Oct. 21, 2010) Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

By ROBERT LEWISrobert.lewis@newsday.com

The Nassau County Police Department will be cracking down on drunken boating this weekend.

The department will have extra officers on the water as part of a county Boating While Intoxicated Enforcement Initiative.

"Boaters are warned to arrange for a designated and qualified operator to drive their boat on our waters," County Executive Edward Mangano said in a statement announcing the beefed up enforcement.

The program comes as part of a broader push to curb drunken boating.

"Boaters beware, if you choose to drink and operate a vessel on the waterways of Nassau County, you will be arrested," Police Commissioner Thomas Dale said.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?