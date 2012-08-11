Nassau steps up BWI patrols this weekend
The Nassau County Police Department will be cracking down on drunken boating this weekend.
The department will have extra officers on the water as part of a county Boating While Intoxicated Enforcement Initiative.
"Boaters are warned to arrange for a designated and qualified operator to drive their boat on our waters," County Executive Edward Mangano said in a statement announcing the beefed up enforcement.
The program comes as part of a broader push to curb drunken boating.
"Boaters beware, if you choose to drink and operate a vessel on the waterways of Nassau County, you will be arrested," Police Commissioner Thomas Dale said.