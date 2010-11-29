Nassau, Suffolk cops nab 147 alleged drunken drivers over holiday weekend

Nassau and Suffolk police arrested nearly 150 suspected drunken drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend - eight more drivers than the same period last year, officials said.

Nassau County police said 87 drivers were arrested and charged with DWI, beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday and running until 8 a.m. Monday. They said 75 drivers were arrested during the same time period in 2009.

Suffolk County police said 60 drunken driving arrests were made between 5 p.m Wednesday and 8 a.m. Sunday. During that same period last year, 64 arrests were made, police said.