Manhasset LLC wins $10 million New York Lottery scratch-off prize

The New York Lottery paid out a Manhasset holding company $6.5 million last week after an anonymous winner turned in a $10 million Bonus game scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said.

KCCK Holdings LLC was formed Sept. 29, and the top-prize, $10 million ticket was turned in to state lottery officials in October. After the ticket was reviewed by the lottery — and after taxes and withholding — one lump-sum payment of $6,510,000 was issued Thursday.

The ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Woodbury Road in Hicksville. The store managers could not be reached for comment.

The organizers of the LLC, or limited liability company, were not disclosed, but it is registered to a Manhasset address for the Higgins Law Firm. Attorneys at the firm could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Lottery officials said there is one top prize remaining in the $10 million Bonus ticket game that has not been claimed.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The state lottery’s scratch-off games generated $4,517,682,111 in total sales during fiscal year 2021-22. School districts in Nassau County received $172,704,552 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same period, lottery officials said.