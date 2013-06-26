North Bellmore re-elects Delauter in runoff

Voters in the North Bellmore school district re-elected School Board president JoAnn DeLauter in a runoff election Tuesday after she and a challenger tied in the May 21 election.

Delauter won, 556 to 383.

DeLauter, 57, defeated challenger Frank LaMagra, 52, a retired NYPD narcotics detective. Each got 799 votes in the May vote.

DeLauter, who teaches music in preschools, has been a district resident for 28 years. She has been active in the PTA, which has given her honorary life, distinguished service and national honorary lifetime achievement awards. She also was a Girl Scout troop leader. Three of her children graduated from district schools, and a fourth is graduating this year.

LaMagra, 52, is a PTA member and a coach with the North Bellmore-North Merrick Little League, and also is fundraising director for the Bellmore-Merrick Youth Association. He has four children attending district schools. This was his first bid for a board seat.

Officials with the New York State School Boards Association said tie votes in board races are rare. Under state education law, runoff elections must be held within 45 days of the initial election.