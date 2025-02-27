1 person 'critically injured' in North Massapequa house fire Thursday afternoon, officials say

A house fire in North Massapequa left one person hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Around 1:16 p.m., the North Massapequa Fire Department was deployed to the scene of a house fire on North Hawthorne Street in North Massapequa, Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said in a news release.

First responders rescued one “critically injured” occupant from the two-story, single-family home and transported the person to Nassau University Medical Center, Uttaro said.

Approximately 100 firefighters arrived at the scene, including members of the Bethpage, Farmingdale, Massapequa, Seaford, South Farmingdale and Wantagh fire departments, according to the release. The fire was contained within 40 minutes. No other injuries were reported.

Nassau County Fire Marshal investigators and Nassau County Police Department Arson/Bomb Squad detectives are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire, Uttaro said. The Town of Oyster Bay Building Department is assessing the damage to the home.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The release notes that fire alarms were in the home “but not operating.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.