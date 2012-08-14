Northern State Parkway to close for construction this week

The Northern State Parkway eastbound will close from the Nassau-Queens border (Exit 25) to the Meadowbrook State Parkway (Exit 31A) Tuesday night from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday for construction work, advised the New York State Department of Transportation.

Workers will grind and smooth the parkway, requiring closures Tuesday night and again overnight from 11 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday morning, spokeswoman Eileen Peters said. Parkway entrances and exit ramps will be blocked off, and emergency service providers and local officials had been informed.

The work requires slow-moving construction equipment, but travel lanes and ramps will reopen throughout the night as the road crews move forward, Peters said.

Once the eastbound work is completed, weather permitting, the work is scheduled for the same stretch of the parkway westbound on Aug. 28 and 30. The road will close westbound from the Meadowbrook (Exit 31A) to the Nassau-Queens line from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers will be warned in advance of the closure via overhead electronic signs, and are urged to use alternate routes or they will experience delays.

Drivers who cannot use alternate routes are urged to drive carefully through the work zone area for their safety as well as the safety of the highway work crew. Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Updated traffic and travel information is available 24/7 by calling 511 or visiting 511NY.org or informny.com on a hand-held device.