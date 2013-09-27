Oceanside man accused of setting fire to bar

An Oceanside man was arrested Thursday, after he set fire to a local bar with about a dozen patrons inside, Nassau police said.

Police said Alec Sapounas, 60, threw an accelerant at the back door of Phat Daddy's Pub, at 3116 S. Long Beach Rd., Oceanside on Sept. 17.

"He proceeded to ignite the accelerant, causing a large fire in the rear of the location," police said in a news release.

No one was injured.

Sapounas, charged with second-degree arson and first-degree reckless endangerment, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

CORRECTION: Because of incorrect information from police, an earlier version of this story misstated the address for Phat Daddy’s Bar.