A Nassau County police officer rescued two bedridden women on Saturday from a burning house in North Massapequa, the department said.

No one was injured when Officer James Zambik saved the women, 50 and 73, while responding to the call of a kitchen fire on Hicksville Road, north of Cheryl Road, at about 9:22 a.m., police said.

The fire was extinguished by the North Massapequa Fire Department and deemed non-suspicious, police said.

