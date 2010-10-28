Long IslandNassau

Officials: Man, 86, dead in Woodmere house fire

One person was killed in an early morning fire in Woodmere Thursday, the Nassau County Fire Marshal�s Office said. The Dartmouth Lane fire was reported at 4:21 a.m., Nassau County police said. The identity of the victim has not been released, though officials said the person is believed to have been the lone resident of the home. Firefighters from Hewlett, Inwood, Lawrence, Cedarhurst, Valley Stream, Lynbrook, Meadowmere Park and East Rockaway battled the blaze. One firefighter was taken to a hospital after feeling dizzy, officials said. He has been treated and released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation Credit: Photo by Jim Staubitser

By JOHN VALENTI AND MATTHEW CHAYES.john.valenti@newsday.com,,matthew.chayes@newsday.com

An 86-year-old man was killed in an early morning fire in Woodmere, the Nassau County fire marshal's office and Nassau County police said.

The Dartmouth Lane fire was reported at 4:21 a.m.

The victim was identified as Sidney Bienenfeld, a resident of the home.

Firefighters from Hewlett, Inwood, Lawrence, Cedarhurst, Valley Stream, Lynbrook, Meadowmere Park and East Rockaway battled the blaze. One firefighter was taken to a hospital after feeling dizzy and suffering from shortness of breath, officials said. He was treated and released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At the home Thursday, where charred belongings spilled out of the garage and onto the lawn, a son of the victim declined to comment.

"He was a decent man. Shouldn't have died this way," said a next-door neighbor who wouldn't give her name.

The American Red Cross in Nassau County said the organization provided a $180 debit card for food and clothing to one of the victim's sons, who lived in the house part time, said Kenneth English, a Red Cross deputy director.

A mental health professional was also at the scene, English said. "We're trying to get a rabbi here to help the family," he said.

