An unidentified 19-year-old man was struck and killed by a westbound, non-passenger LIRR train at the Bellmore train station about 4:45 p.m. Monday, railroad officials said.

Aaron Donovan, an MTA spokesman, said the teen's name has not yet been released by investigating MTA police. He said investigators are looking at the death as a possible suicide.

Westbound train service was suspended until 7 p.m. and eastbound service had delays of up to 40 minutes.