Carle Place crash: All eastbound lanes of Old Country Road closed after serious crash, police say
Nassau County police have shut down eastbound traffic on Old Country Road in Carle Place Friday morning following a serious crash.
All eastbound lanes between Glen Cove Road and the entrance to the Roosevelt Field mall were closed around 5:45 a.m., police said, and remained close late Friday morning.
An investigation is ongoing.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
