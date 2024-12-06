Long IslandNassau

Carle Place crash: All eastbound lanes of Old Country Road closed after serious crash, police say

By Maureen Mullarkey

Nassau County police have shut down eastbound traffic on Old Country Road in Carle Place Friday morning following a serious crash.

All eastbound lanes between Glen Cove Road and the entrance to the Roosevelt Field mall were closed around 5:45 a.m., police said, and remained close late Friday morning.

An investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

