Outdoor movie, concert postponed in Nassau

With the threat of severe weather looming, Thursday night's outdoor summer movie at Eisenhower Park's Lakeside Theatre and the music concert at Wantagh Park have been postponed, the Nassau County executive's office announced.

The movie and concert will be rescheduled "for the near future," County Executive Edward Mangano said in a news release.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a moderate risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, with the possibility of damaging winds, heavy rainfall, possible large hail, even an isolated tornado.