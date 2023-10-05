Female pedestrian, 44, critically hurt in crash on Merrick Avenue, police say

A 44-year-old woman was critically injured when police said she was struck by a car Wednesday evening on Merrick Avenue in Merrick.

Nassau County police did not immediately release the identities of the pedestrian — or the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene — and said no charges had been filed.

Police said the woman was struck by a 2019 Audi driven by a 73-year-old man at 7:48 p.m. The accident occurred on Merrick Avenue at the intersection of Miller Place.

The woman was transported to the hospital with what police only described as "serious injuries." Police said she was listed in critical condition. The driver was not injured in the incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Recent statistics reported by Newsday show that in 2022, the most recent year for which complete statistics were available, 873 pedestrians were injured in vehicle crashes in Nassau — 21 of those fatalities. In Suffolk, statistics provided by the University of Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research showed there were 427 pedestrians injured — 51 of those fatalities.