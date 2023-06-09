Jiajue Li, 62, of Westbury, hit by pickup while crossing Jericho street, dies

Nassau County police said a Westbury woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a pickup truck while holding a baby and crossing Jericho Turnpike in Jericho.

Police said Jiajue Li, 62, was crossing Jericho Turnpike at Aintree Road just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Aintree Road when they were stuck by a 2015 Ford pickup, driven by a 32-year-old man.

The woman suffered head and torso trauma and was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The one-year-old baby boy is expected to survive his injuries.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and was not identified by police. Police have not announced any charges in the crash.