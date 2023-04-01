Two pedestrians hurt, one critically, while crossing street in Hempstead, Nassau police say

Two people crossing the street in Hempstead were hospitalized, one critically hurt, after getting struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, Nassau County police said.

A 38-year-old man and a woman, whose age is unknown, were walking across North Franklin Avenue near Jackson Street at 1:40 a.m. when they were hit by a 2018 Jeep, police said. The Jeep was traveling northbound on North Franklin Avenue, police said in a statement.

The two pedestrians suffered multiple injuries and were taken to the hospital. The woman remains in critical condition and the man is in stable condition. The 40-year-old driver remained at the scene and was not hurt.

The Jeep underwent a safety check, police said, and the investigation continues.