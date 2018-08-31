Long IslandNassau

Babylon train service restored after train kills person, official says

Police at the Massapequa LIRR station on Wednesday night.

Police at the Massapequa LIRR station on Wednesday night. Credit: John Scalesi

By William Murphybill.murphy@newsday.com

A Long Island Rail Road train struck and killed a man at the Massapequa station late Wednesday night, officials said.

The 35-year-old victim was hit at the station on the Babylon line at 10:15 p.m., leading to cancellations of trains in both directions, said Aaron Donovan, a spokesman.

Service was restored shortly after midnight, the LIRR tweeted.

The Babylon line was listed as being in good service on Thursday morning.

With Zachary R. Dowdy and Ellen Yan

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?