Babylon train service restored after train kills person, official says
A Long Island Rail Road train struck and killed a man at the Massapequa station late Wednesday night, officials said.
The 35-year-old victim was hit at the station on the Babylon line at 10:15 p.m., leading to cancellations of trains in both directions, said Aaron Donovan, a spokesman.
Service was restored shortly after midnight, the LIRR tweeted.
The Babylon line was listed as being in good service on Thursday morning.
With Zachary R. Dowdy and Ellen Yan