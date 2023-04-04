South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview closed after crash
A stretch of South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview was closed in both directions Tuesday morning after a collision that involved a motorcycle, Nassau police said.
The section temporarily shut runs from Market Drive to Woodbury Road.
No further information was immediately available
Check back for updates to this developing story.
