South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview closed after crash

By Joan Gralla

A stretch of South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview was closed in both directions Tuesday morning after a collision that involved a motorcycle, Nassau police said.

The section temporarily shut runs from Market Drive to Woodbury Road.

No further information was immediately available

Check back for updates to this developing story.

