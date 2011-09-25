Police: 2 steal cellphone, punch victim

Nassau police are searching for two men who hit a third man before stealing his cellphone in Rockville Centre early Friday morning.

The 21-year-old victim was standing on North Park Avenue about 3:30 a.m. when one of the suspects approached him, asking to borrow the victim's cellphone.

After the victim gave the suspect the phone, a suspect punched the victim in the face and began walking away with the phone, police said.

When the victim began following the suspect and asking for his phone back, a second suspect appeared and also punched the victim in the face.

The two suspects then left the area with the phone. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The first suspect is described as having a shaved head and wearing a white T-shirt. The second was wearing a blue and white striped shirt.

Police said those with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.