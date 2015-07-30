Long IslandNassau

Police: Bookkeeper embezzled $129G from Lake Success research firm

Donna M. Castellano, 57, of Manhattan, was arrested on Wednesday,...

Donna M. Castellano, 57, of Manhattan, was arrested on Wednesday, July 29, 2015, and charged with grand larceny and falsifying of business records in connection with the theft of more than $129,000 from a company where she was employed as a bookkeeper, police said. Credit: NCPD

A Manhattan woman was arrested Wednesday, charged with grand larceny, after Nassau County police said she used her position as bookkeeper to steal more than $129,000 from a research firm where she worked in Lake Success.

Donna M. Castellano, 57, of 341 W. 19th St., was charged with second-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying of business records. She faces arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Castellano was arrested at her home.

The alleged thefts occurred while Castellano was employed as a bookkeeper at Clinical Research Alliance, a firm on Marcus Avenue in Lake Success, between Oct. 2, 2012, and Jan. 9. Police said the total loss was in excess of $129,000.

As part of the scheme, police said, Castellano issued herself checks, depositing them into her own account. She also falsified records to show the checks were paid to legitimate payees, police said, while crediting extra payroll hours to herself.

Additional monies were taken as "direct debits" from company accounts and used to pay utility bills, police said.

