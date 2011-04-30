Police: Burglars injure Valley Stream teen

At least three men entered a Valley Stream home Friday and held a knife to a 17-year-old resident before fleeing with stolen property, Nassau County police said.

The men, possibly as many as five, entered a Fir Street home through a side window about 4:30 p.m. Once inside a second-floor bedroom, the men found the teenager and held a knife to him before punching and hitting him over the head with a vase, police said.

The victim suffered head and face injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Police ask that anyone with information about the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS; callers remain anonymous.