Police: Cop shoots self in suicide try

Nassau County police said an off-duty NYPD officer shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide attempt Thursday night in Levittown.

The identity of the officer has not been released -- and an NYPD spokesman could not confirm Friday morning that an off-duty officer had shot himself.

Police said the officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the incident took place at about 11:45 p.m. on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown.

A 911 call reported an "emotionally disturbed person" had "shot himself in the head," police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear and the incident is under investigation, police said.