Police: Cop shoots self in suicide try
Nassau County police said an off-duty NYPD officer shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide attempt Thursday night in Levittown.
The identity of the officer has not been released -- and an NYPD spokesman could not confirm Friday morning that an off-duty officer had shot himself.
Police said the officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police said the incident took place at about 11:45 p.m. on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown.
A 911 call reported an "emotionally disturbed person" had "shot himself in the head," police said.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear and the incident is under investigation, police said.