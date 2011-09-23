Police: Dad, son stole light poles

A father and son from Nassau County have been arrested on grand-larceny charges after they stole metal light poles on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in East Garden City, State Police said.

Troopers responded to a call about 5:10 p.m. Thursday that metal light poles had been stolen on the northbound parkway, between Hempstead Turnpike and Stewart Avenue.

Witnesses described a vehicle and based on that, troopers stopped a blue Ford pickup on the Northern State Parkway, near Post Avenue, according to a news release.

Police said they found pieces of three light poles in the back of the truck driven by Thomas Igoe, 47, of Roosevelt. His son, also named Thomas Igoe, 18, was a passenger.

Both men were arrested and charged with grand larceny, a felony, and criminal mischief, police said.

Police said the men apparently cut down the poles with a power saw and were going to sell them for scrap.

The men were scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.