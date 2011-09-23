Long IslandNassau

Police: Dad, son stole light poles

Thomas Igoe, 47, of Roosevelt was charged with grand larceny...

Thomas Igoe, 47, of Roosevelt was charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief, police said, after he and his son, Thomas Igoa, 18, of Levittown, were arrested Thursday on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in East Garden City for cutting down metal light poles to sell for scrap. (Sept. 23, 2011) Credit: NYS Police/

By GARY DYMSKIgary.dymski@newsday.com

A father and son from Nassau County have been arrested on grand-larceny charges after they stole metal light poles on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in East Garden City, State Police said.

Troopers responded to a call about 5:10 p.m. Thursday that metal light poles had been stolen on the northbound parkway, between Hempstead Turnpike and Stewart Avenue.

Witnesses described a vehicle and based on that, troopers stopped a blue Ford pickup on the Northern State Parkway, near Post Avenue, according to a news release.

Police said they found pieces of three light poles in the back of the truck driven by Thomas Igoe, 47, of Roosevelt. His son, also named Thomas Igoe, 18, was a passenger.

Both men were arrested and charged with grand larceny, a felony, and criminal mischief, police said.

Police said the men apparently cut down the poles with a power saw and were going to sell them for scrap.

The men were scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Thomas Igoa, 18, of Levittown was charged with grand larceny...

Thomas Igoa, 18, of Levittown was charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief, police said, after he and his father, Thomas Igoa, were arrested Thursday on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in East Garden City for cutting down metal light poles to sell for scrap. (Sept. 23, 2011) Credit: NYS Police/

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?