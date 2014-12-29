Police investigate burglary at Hasidic temple in Lawrence

Nassau County detectives are investigating a burglary Friday night at a Hasidic synagogue in Lawrence, police said.

Someone broke into Bostoner Bais Medrash of Lawrence at 1109 Doughty Blvd. and stole cash from a charity box, police said in a Sunday news release.

Detectives found an office door damaged and an unspecified amount of cash missing. Police believe the burglary happened sometime between 10:45 p.m. Friday and 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.