Police are investigating a shooting late Saturday in Hempstead Village that left a man wounded.

Hempstead Village police said the man was shot about 11 p.m. in his right side near a home on Albermarle Avenue, police said.

The man was taken by ambulance to be treated for injuries that police said were non-life threatening. The victim was not identified.

Detectives have not identified any suspects or disclosed a motive in the shooting.