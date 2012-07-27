Police: Lifeguard revives child at pool

A young boy pulled lifeless from a Town of Hempstead pool was revived by a lifeguard and is expected to make a full recovery, Nassau County police said Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial Park pool on Prospect Avenue in East Meadow. Police could not confirm the age of the boy.

The boy was pulled from the pool with "no pulse, not breathing and blue in color," a police spokeswoman said. A lifeguard then performed CPR on the child, who, police said, "began to vomit."

The child's pulse returned and he was taken, with a guardian, to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. Officials said the child was awake and alert.

A hospital spokeswoman said the child was in satisfactory condition Thursday.

Town spokesman Michael Deery confirmed the rescue, saying: "Yes, our lifeguards indicated there was no pulse and that the boy was unresponsive and that he was revived."

Deery said five lifeguards were in poolside stands at the time of the incident, another two were "observing" poolside and that two others were in a "deep-tank" area teaching "life-guarding lessons."