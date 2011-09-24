Police look for Elmont robbery-attempt suspect

Nassau County police are investigating an attempted robbery of a Chinese food deliveryman Friday night on Cameron Street in Elmont.

The victim was approached by two masked men about 9 p.m. while on a delivery, police said. One was wearing a white mask and the other a black mask; both wore dark hooded sweatshirts. No further description was available, police said.

One of them grabbed the victim from behind while the other riffled through his pockets, police said. The men fled the scene in a black, four-door Dodge sedan westbound on L Street. No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.