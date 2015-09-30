Police: Man, 22, shot in Glen Cove home invasion

Glen Cove police are investigating a Tuesday home invasion in which a man was shot in the chest.

The victim, 22, was shot inside his residence on Eldridge Place at about 2:45 p.m., then ran from the home before collapsing outside where police found him, said Det. Lt. John Nagle.

He was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition after emergency surgery, according to a news release.

Two suspects were seen running from the house after the shooting, and police are "considering this incident a home invasion situation where we believe the victim and shooter are known to each other," Nagle said.

Anyone with information can call the Glen Cove Detective Division at 516-676-1002 or email tips@cityofglencoveny.org.