Police: Man scams dealer to buy Porsche

Police said a Hicksville man applied for a bank loan using fraudulent W-2 forms, was issued a loan for $100,000 and used the money to purchase a Porsche GT3 from Porsche of Roslyn, but the dealer received a stop-payment order on the check after the car had already been delivered.

William J. Mure, 30, of Pierce Street was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree grand larceny and three counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, Nassau County police said Wednesday.

Mure was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Police said Mure went to M&T Bank in Jericho last Friday and applied for the car loan using fraudulent W-2 forms.

After he was issued a $100,000 check, he went to the Porsche dealership on Mineola Avenue and purchased the 2010 GT3.

Police said Mure picked up the car Monday, but after he'd left, the bank notified the dealer it had stopped payment on the check.

Police said Mure returned to the dealership Tuesday to pick up the title paperwork for the car, where he was arrested. The vehicle was returned to the dealer.