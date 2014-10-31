Man with gun robs Levittown stationery store, say cops

Nassau police are looking for a masked man who robbed a Levittown stationery store with a handgun Friday afternoon.

Police said the robber entered Andrea's Stationery at 628 Wantagh Ave., flashed a handgun and demanded money.

An employee gave him an undetermined amount of cash, and he fled on foot westbound into a wooded area behind the store, police said.

Police said two employees were present at the time and no one was hurt. The robber, who wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, was described as thin, between 19 and 21, and about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will be kept anonymous.