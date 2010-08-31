Police say dog-sitter caught on camera stealing cash

A Westbury man hired to take care of the pets while the homeowner went on vacation helped himself to cash - and got caught on surveillance video doing so, Nassau County police said.

Frank Catanzaro, 44, of School Street, was arrested Tuesday, charged with three counts of second-degree burglary after robbing the house on Butler Street in July, police said.

Police said that after the first incident the homeowner notified them and a surveillance system was placed in the home, which captured Catanzaro "taking cash" from the home.

Money was stolen on three separate occasions, police said. It was not clear how much was taken in the thefts.

Police said the victim had hired Catanzaro to watch his pets - and they suspect other homeowners may also have been victimized by Catanzaro.

Police are urging people who believe they may have also been burglarized to contact the Third Squad at 516-573-6353.

Catanzaro is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.