Police seek man in Valley Stream purse theft

A woman walking along Gold Street in Valley Stream was attacked from behind in broad daylight Tuesday by a man who police said threw her to the ground and stole her pocketbook.

Now, police are searching for the assailant in the 2:10 p.m. assault, who they said fled in a small dark red or maroon car with a partial New York license plate ending in 5047.

The woman, 20, was not injured, Nassau County police said. However, the robber took her pocketbook, which contained cash, bank cards and identification, they said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential, police said.