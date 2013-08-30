Police seek men in Uniondale street robbery

Nassau County police are looking for three men who robbed another man at gunpoint Friday in Uniondale.

First Squad detectives said the robbery occurred at 1:50 a.m. as a man, 20, was walking on Front Street near Maplegrove Avenue.

The victim was approached by a man with a handgun who demanded his cellphone, police said.

Two other men, wearing white bandannas over their faces, joined the gunman, with one of them taking the victim's cellphone, police said.

After taking the phone, the three suspects fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was not hurt, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.