Police: Suspect arrested in Hempstead shooting

Nassau County police said Friday they have arrested a suspect in a Hempstead shooting that left one man with a perforated bowel and the loss of his appendix.

A joint investigation by Third Squad detectives and the Hempstead Police Department led to the Thursday arrest of Steven Griffin, 20, of 260 Henry St., Hempstead, for the shooting, police said.

Griffin is charged with assault, sale of a controlled substance, criminal use of a firearm and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said Griffin shot the man Monday. The victim has not been identified.

The victim was transported to a hospital in a Volkswagen Passat, where police found that the vehicle had gunshot holes in its rear passenger door and front passenger window.

Police found William Diaz, 42, of 10 Margaret St., Glen Cove, standing outside the vehicle. He was arrested on charges of cocaine possession, police said.

Diaz was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead. Griffin's arraignment was scheduled for Friday.