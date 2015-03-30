Police: Teen robbed of iPhone at gunpoint in Roosevelt
Nassau County police are looking for two men who robbed a teen of his iPhone and cash at gunpoint early Monday in Roosevelt.
Police said the two men, armed with a small black handgun, approached the victim, a boy, 16, at about 12:30 a.m. at East Clinton Avenue and Cottage Place.
The two demanded that the teen hand over his cellphone, and he also gave them $10 in cash, police said.
The two checked the victim's pockets, recovering "additional items," police said, then pushed him to the ground and left in a white two-door car.
Police said the car had a rear spoiler and tinted windows and headed west on East Clinton Avenue.
The victim was not hurt, police said.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers 800-244-8477. All information will be kept confidential.