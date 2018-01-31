District: Power outage closes two Great Neck South schools

A power outage caused the cancellation of classes at the Great Neck South Middle and High schools Wednesday, school officials said.

PSEG Long Island restored power to both schools at around noon, utility spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler said in a statement.

“After investigating, the crew found a broken connection,” she said.

The Phipps Administration Building was open as usual during normal business hours, school officials said in an alert on the Great Neck Public School District’s website.