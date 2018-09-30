Long IslandNassau

Driver in Roslyn had machete as well as bags and jars of marijuana, police say

By Rachelle Blidner

A Queens man was arrested Saturday night in Roslyn Heights on weapons and drug charges after Nassau police said they found a machete as well as bags of marijuana in his vehicle.

Officers stopped Wayne Anderson’s car at about 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Warner Avenue and Expressway Plaza after observing him fail to signal and noticing a defective brake light and a broken windshield, police said.  

Officers approached the vehicle and noticed a brown, wooden handle with black tape sticking out from under the driver’s seat, police said. Anderson, of Jamaica, Queens, said the item was a machete that he used for protection, police said.

Police said they found several plastic bags and jars containing marijuana and a knife while searching the vehicle.

Anderson, 45, is charged with fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and several vehicle and traffic law violations, police said. He was released on an appearance ticket.





