Responders help deliver baby on LIE

A Nassau police officer and an ambulance supervisor delivered a baby girl on the side of the Long Island Expressway in North Hills Sunday night, after the infant's mother went into labor as she and her husband were on their way to the hospital, police said.

A 29-year-old Hicksville woman told her husband to pull over just before 9 p.m. on the westbound LIE at Exit 39, saying she was in the process of giving birth, police said.

Responding to a 911 call for help, an officer from the Sixth Precinct located the vehicle on the side of the expressway, officials said.

A supervisor for Nassau's Emergency Ambulance Bureau was also on the scene and they were able to deliver the baby. The infant and mother were taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.