Riptides 11561 owner: Long Beach's order to remove tables violates lease

Long Beach has sent notices to several businesses on its boardwalk ordering them to remove tables on city property, which the owner of one business says could force him to close his restaurant.

Riptides 11561 owner Brian Braddish plans to hold a news conference outside his restaurant on Monday after receiving a Dec. 6 letter from the city revoking permission to utilize the boardwalk for his picnic tables, which he told Newsday on Sunday could be detrimental to his business and violates the lease he negotiated with the city last year.

The restaurant and city had negotiated a notarized amendment to the restaurant’s lease in July 2021 after the city asked the restaurant to move its Pride, American and POW/MIA flags off city property and onto Riptides’ leased property, resulting in outrage from LGBTQ advocates. The agreement allowed the restaurant to pay $100 per table per year on the boardwalk. Braddish said he thinks the city is retaliating against him for the Pride flag criticism by canceling the contract.

“We’re completely blind-sided by this,” Braddish told Newsday, speaking by phone from Puerto Rico, where he spends his winters. He plans to fly to Long Island on Monday to hold the news conference and rally.

At least four other vendors along the boardwalk received similar letters from the city, said city spokesman John McNally. The placement of private property on the boardwalk violates city code, McNally said, who declined to comment further. Businesses have until Jan. 3 to remove their private property from the boardwalk, according to the letter sent by city attorneys.

During the pandemic, the city allowed vendors along the boardwalk to use the space for extra tables. Businesses, including Riptides, received letters in May 2021 revoking any allowance of chairs and tables on the boardwalk to comply with city code.

“By losing these tables, they have basically evicted me and put me out of business,” Braddish said.

Beach Burger, Marvel Frozen Dairy, Shakes & Shuckers and Skudin Surf also received letters from the city prohibiting them from placing personal property on unleased city property. Business owners could not immediately be reached on Sunday.

The restaurant’s lease expires in September 2025, as does the amendment allowing Riptides to place tables on the boardwalk, said Braddish’s attorney Jon Bell, who said the city is legally bound by the amended lease.

“It was unilateral, there was no bargaining and no negotiation," Bell said. "It’s the same with any landlord, you can't just unilaterally say, 'We’re changing the terms of the lease agreement.'”