Retired teacher sentenced in tax fraud scheme

By NICHOLAS SPANGLERnicholas.spangler@newsday.com

A retired teacher who falsely claimed $900,000 in tax refunds that were sent to a Roosevelt address was sentenced Monday in federal court in the Eastern District of New York to 18 months in prison for mail fraud, the Department of Justice said in a release.

Gloria Donoghue pleaded guilty in April and was ordered to pay restitution of $320,621 to the Internal Revenue Service. As part of her plea agreement, she also forfeited more than $579,378.

The DOJ did not immediately release any more information about the case, but records show a Gloria Donoghue, 68, who used to live in Roosevelt and now lives in Washington, D.C. Attempts to reach her were not successful.

