Rip current warning for ocean beaches

There is a moderate rip-current risk for the ocean beaches of Long Island and New York City, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

In its surf-zone forecast issued early Wednesday morning, the service in Upton said that wind or wave conditions or both support the development of a stronger and more frequent rip currents.

The service advises that swimming be done only in areas with lifeguards.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s Wednesday.

Authorities have said strong riptides were responsible for at least two recent drownings.

On Monday, a 14-year-old boy vanished in the waters off Jacob Riis Park in Queens. Officials late Tuesday were trying to recover his body.

A sixth-grader from a school in Harlem drowned off Long Beach June 22.

Another city swimmer at Jones Beach drowned in May.