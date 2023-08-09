Long IslandNassau

New Rockville Centre police commissioner sworn in

Randy Dodd, left, was sworn in as the new Rockville...

Randy Dodd, left, was sworn in as the new Rockville Centre police commissioner by Mayor Francis X. Murray at the Aug. 7 Board of Trustees meeting. Credit: Village of Rockville Centre

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

Rockville Centre’s new police commissioner wants officers to have a more visible presence in the village, potentially wear body cameras and focus on resident issues such as speeding and parking, he said Wednesday.

Randy Dodd, of Lido Beach, was sworn in as police commissioner Monday, following 26 years with the department. He succeeds former Police Commissioner James Vafeades, who retired after 33 years with the police force.

Dodd was promoted to lieutenant-commanding officer of patrols two years ago and worked closely under the former commissioner, where he learned about using crime statistics, police budgeting, staffing and managing overtime, Dodd said.

Dodd said he will recommend that the village board purchase body cameras for the department and pursue grant funding to buy and maintain them, as well as training.

“It’s a dream come true. Ever since I was a police officer, I dreamed of becoming a commissioner,” Dodd said. “I’m very into community policing and very into the community.”

The village board swore in Dodd and promoted several other officials during Monday night’s village board meeting. As commissioner, he will oversee 58 sworn police officers and 36 civilian employees in the department.

"I have full confidence that Commissioner Dodd is the right person for this important position,” Mayor Francis X. Murray said in a statement. “His years of expertise and experience will help continue the strong relationship between our community and Police Officers, as well as keep Rockville Centre one of the safest communities in New York.”

Dodd is a Long Beach High School graduate and received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Northeastern University.

He also graduated from the 10-week FBI National Academy in June.

Dodd said he is meeting with various community leaders and plans to meet with the school superintendent next week before the new school year.

He said he also wants more officers on foot patrols walking through downtown Rockville Centre, monitoring parking issues and any large gatherings, he said, to provide a greater sense of security.

Dodd worked as a traffic sergeant for 11 years, focusing on speeding and parking issues. He said the village is working to add more digital speed displays along roads to help reduce speeding. Dodd noted that about 70,000 drivers a day pass through the village on Sunrise Highway and 40,000 people pass along Merrick Road.

 “We can put officers in a hot spot, but eventually they have to move on,” Dodd said. “Then the problem creeps back up again. I think people will slow down and they don’t always realize how fast they’re going.”

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

