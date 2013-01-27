Roosevelt man jailed in cable job scam

A Roosevelt man was arrested on Saturday after he falsely told seven people he worked for a cable company, then took money from them as application fees for fake jobs, Nassau police said.

Darin Poole, 50, pretended to be an employee of Time Warner Cable and told a 50-year-old female victim that he could secure her a job in exchange for $120 for application and fingerprinting fees, police said.

The unemployed victim paid the fee, then told Poole that six of her unemployed family members and friends would like jobs as well, police said.

Police said the additional victims wired Poole money or met with him, and that the scam occurred between Oct. 10, 2012 and Oct. 18, 2012.

When Poole never followed through with the jobs, one of the victims contacted the cable company and found out that Poole never worked there, police said.

The victim called police after unsuccessfully trying to reach Poole.

Police arrested Poole at the Criminal Court building at 100 Centre St. in Manhattan on Saturday. He is charged with first-degree scheme to defraud. At his arraignment on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead, Poole was ordered held on $5,000 bond or $2,500 cash bail. He is due back in court on Wednesday.