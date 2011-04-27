Roosevelt woman charged in grand larceny

A Roosevelt woman was arrested on a grand larceny charge Wednesday morning after she stole more than $17,500 from a bank, police said.

Velvet Connally, 25, of Delisle Avenue, "deposited a forged check and a counterfeit check into her business account at a TD Bank branch located in Valley Stream between the dates of December 2009 and June 2010," Nassau County police said in a news release. "Funds were withdrawn by the defendant through various counter withdrawals, ATM withdrawals and point of sales debits."

Connally was charged with third-degree grand larceny after police determined the bank lost more than $17,500, police said. She is to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead.