Roslyn Country Club $14.2 million reconstruction could begin next year, official says

Reconstruction of the shuttered Roslyn Country Club could begin next year, based on a positive response from the community to a proposed $14.2 million renovation of the property, said Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth.

The project could be completed by 2017, Bosworth said.

The proposal, presented during Nov. 6 and Nov. 9 meetings attended by about 200 residents of the Roslyn Heights development, where the club is located, calls for the site to be turned into a special park district.

The town plans to purchase the 7.2-acre parcel for $2 million and fund the rehabilitation with a $12 million bond, to be repaid by club members.

It would include a clubhouse, new main pool with lap and plunge areas, slide, wading pool, decorative concrete decking, food court, basketball court and playground.

"This has been in discussion for many years, and the town had already committed to purchasing the property based on all the meetings that had been held in prior years," Bosworth said.

"We have made it very clear that we will go forward only with the unequivocal support of the civic association. Based on the positive reaction to the plan on the part of those in attendance, the town is proceeding to the next step," subdivision of the property by the Nassau County Planning Commission, she said.

Roslyn Country Club Civic Association president Todd Zarin said support for the project is "pretty universal." He added that the subdivision "is really the beginning of the end. All the groundwork is being laid for this to happen."

The subdivision creates the park as a distinct property so it can be separately owned. The rest of the roughly 10.5-acre site would still be owned by Corona Realty Holdings LLC.

A planning commission hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4, and a decision by that panel on the subdivision is expected in about three weeks, when the town will have the assessment department calculate the taxes.

The country club, built in the 1950s, was closed eight years ago after Manochehr Malekan, owner of Corona Realty Holdings, sued residents in a failed attempt to end easement rights in place since 1959. Under the easements, residents were granted access to a pool and tennis courts for a $100 annual fee.