Several passengers, including kids, suffer minor injuries in East Meadow school bus crash
A school bus crashed in East Meadow on Monday, leaving several passengers, including students, with minor injuries, Nassau County police said.
Details of the crash were not yet available but police said the bus collided with a pickup truck at 3:45 p.m. on Old Westbury Road.
An undisclosed number of passengers were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.
It was not immediately clear which school the bus was affiliated with.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
