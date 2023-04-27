Seaford High School placed on lockdown

Nassau County police said Seaford High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday morning after the school district received an unspecified threat.

Police did not detail the nature of the threat or how it was made, but said the district notified them at 7:45 a.m. Officers were sent to the scene, but have not found any credible threat at this time, police said.

Police said it was not immediately clear when the lockdown would be lifted.

The district did not immediately comment.