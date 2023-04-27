Long IslandNassau

Seaford High School placed on lockdown

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Nassau County police said Seaford High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday morning after the school district received an unspecified threat.

Police did not detail the nature of the threat or how it was made, but said the district notified them at 7:45 a.m. Officers were sent to the scene, but have not found any credible threat at this time, police said.

Police said it was not immediately clear when the lockdown would be lifted.

The district did not immediately comment.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

