Shellfishing closed in 3 North Shore areas

Boat-filled holiday waters mean the temporary closure of three North Shore Long Island shellfishing areas, a state agency said Friday.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said the closures, starting Saturday, "are put in place during the busy holidays to protect public health from potentially contaminated shellfish associated with increased boating activity in shellfishing waters."

The agency is prohibiting the harvesting in designated parts of three areas -- in Oyster Bay, Huntington and Brookhaven, all on the North Shore of Long Island, beginning at sunrise Saturday through Friday, Sept. 6.

Specifically, there areas are:

* 445 acres in a section of Oyster Bay, Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

* 50 acres in the area known as the Sand Hole in the Town of Huntington, Suffolk County.

* 243 acres in a section of Port Jefferson Harbor in Brookhaven, Suffolk County.

Shellfish harvesting is expected to resume in these areas on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Boaters are reminded that all of Oyster Bay Harbor, the Sand Hole and Port Jefferson Harbor are designated as no-discharge zones, the agency said.

Boaters in these areas should use pump-out facilities or pump-out boats, the agency said.