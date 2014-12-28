Cops: Farmingdale mom charged with driving drunk with son in car

A Farmingdale woman was arrested Sunday morning and charged with driving drunk with her 8-year-old son in the car, police said.

Nassau County police pulled over Sheri Hinds, 28, of 2 Laurelton St., on the southbound Meadowbrook Parkway. Police said Hinds was speeding through Roosevelt about 6:45 a.m. in her Nissan sedan.

Police arrested Hinds, and turned the boy over to his father.

Hinds is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, driving while intoxicated, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Under Leandra's Law, driving drunk with a passenger age 15 or younger is a felony. The law was passed in 2009 after Leandra Rosado, 11, was killed in an DWI accident after the minivan in which she was a passenger crashed in Manhattan.